Systemax (SYX) Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $474,474 as Market Valuation Declined; Welch & Forbes Lowered Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 8,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 914,963 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.91M, down from 923,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 7.72 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $747.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 3,850 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX)

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 79,910 shares to 198,211 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,653 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 214,856 are held by Geode Cap Mgmt Lc. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Gsa Ptnrs Llp accumulated 71,721 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Moreover, Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). 216,870 are held by Northern Tru. Aqr Cap Management Lc holds 0.01% or 333,953 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 9,586 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 4,287 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Victory Management invested in 27,901 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 2,366 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 4,093 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc invested in 827,570 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP holds 16,507 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.