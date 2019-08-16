Systemax (SYX) Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $474,474; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Price Rose, Confluence Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $568,958

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $752.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 32,598 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $162.27. About 2.19 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 21,620 shares to 72,380 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,089 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 21,466 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com invested in 30,306 shares. 18,719 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 12,215 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Lc invested in 0.07% or 54,530 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.55% or 215,476 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2,706 shares stake. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). 1.15 million are owned by Vanguard Group Inc Inc. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 176,800 shares. Strs Ohio owns 30,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 1.31M shares. First Lp stated it has 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Israel-based Menora Mivtachim Holding Limited has invested 2.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). North Star Inv Mngmt Corp has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Intersect Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 2,412 shares. Optimum Advsr has invested 0.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bowen Hanes Co Incorporated holds 332,388 shares or 2.34% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation reported 374,177 shares stake. Bsw Wealth invested in 0.1% or 1,554 shares. Bessemer Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Nbt Comml Bank N A New York holds 0.75% or 25,794 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 96,185 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 705,881 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 8,540 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Invesco reported 3.32M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 4,389 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.18 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 15,909 shares to 76,302 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).