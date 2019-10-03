Systemax Inc. (SYX) and PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) and PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Technical & System Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Systemax Inc. 21 0.89 N/A 1.60 13.56 PDF Solutions Inc. 12 3.07 28.02M -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Systemax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDF Solutions Inc. 225,785,656.73% -5% -4.4%

Volatility & Risk

Systemax Inc. has a 0.12 beta, while its volatility is 88.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PDF Solutions Inc.’s beta is 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Systemax Inc. Its rival PDF Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. PDF Solutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Systemax Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.6% of Systemax Inc. shares and 83.6% of PDF Solutions Inc. shares. 1% are Systemax Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of PDF Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Systemax Inc. 11.86% 1.17% -8.59% -5.94% -37.61% -9.17% PDF Solutions Inc. -2.55% -1.62% 1.99% 28.12% 27.63% 58.36%

For the past year Systemax Inc. had bearish trend while PDF Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Systemax Inc. operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including electrical and bulbs; fasteners and hardware; foodservice and appliances; furniture and office products; HVAC/R fans; janitorial and maintenance; material handling; medical and laboratory equipment; metalworking and cutting tools; motors and power transmission products; office and school supplies; outdoor and grounds maintenance products; packaging and supplies; plumbing supplies; pneumatics and hydraulics; raw materials and building supplies; safety and security products; storage and shelving products; tools and instruments; and vehicle maintenance, and workbench and shop desks in North America. The companyÂ’s EMEA Technology Products Group segment sells information and communication technology products, such as computers and mobile devices; computer parts and memory products; servers, and storage and backup products; computer components and accessories; networking and security products; software products; and electronics, and commercial and home networking products. This segment also offers consumer electronics comprising TV and video, audio, and GPS products; cameras and surveillance products; cell phones; video games and toys; and home and electronics accessories. The company offers its products primarily under the Global Industrial, MISCO, and Inmac Wstore brand names to for-profit businesses, educational organizations, and government entities through its relationship marketers, catalog mailings, and proprietary Internet Websites. Systemax Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. The company also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio Â–char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns. In addition, it offers Exensio enterprise-wide platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects, loads, and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers testing and analysis capability; and Exensio-Char, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and DFI on-chip instruments. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, solution implementation teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor design companies, and foundries in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.