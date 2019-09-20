Systemax Inc. (SYX) and Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) and Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Technical & System Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Systemax Inc. 21 0.89 N/A 1.60 13.56 Evolving Systems Inc. 1 0.41 N/A -1.35 0.00

Demonstrates Systemax Inc. and Evolving Systems Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Systemax Inc. and Evolving Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Systemax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evolving Systems Inc. 0.00% -62.2% -37.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.12 shows that Systemax Inc. is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Evolving Systems Inc.’s 14.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Systemax Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Evolving Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Systemax Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Evolving Systems Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.6% of Systemax Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.4% of Evolving Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Systemax Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, Evolving Systems Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Systemax Inc. 11.86% 1.17% -8.59% -5.94% -37.61% -9.17% Evolving Systems Inc. -1.22% -3.29% -23.46% -39.74% -69.53% -31.86%

For the past year Systemax Inc. has stronger performance than Evolving Systems Inc.

Summary

Systemax Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Evolving Systems Inc.

Systemax Inc. operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including electrical and bulbs; fasteners and hardware; foodservice and appliances; furniture and office products; HVAC/R fans; janitorial and maintenance; material handling; medical and laboratory equipment; metalworking and cutting tools; motors and power transmission products; office and school supplies; outdoor and grounds maintenance products; packaging and supplies; plumbing supplies; pneumatics and hydraulics; raw materials and building supplies; safety and security products; storage and shelving products; tools and instruments; and vehicle maintenance, and workbench and shop desks in North America. The companyÂ’s EMEA Technology Products Group segment sells information and communication technology products, such as computers and mobile devices; computer parts and memory products; servers, and storage and backup products; computer components and accessories; networking and security products; software products; and electronics, and commercial and home networking products. This segment also offers consumer electronics comprising TV and video, audio, and GPS products; cameras and surveillance products; cell phones; video games and toys; and home and electronics accessories. The company offers its products primarily under the Global Industrial, MISCO, and Inmac Wstore brand names to for-profit businesses, educational organizations, and government entities through its relationship marketers, catalog mailings, and proprietary Internet Websites. Systemax Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides software solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Mexico, and internationally. It offers Real-time Lifecycle Marketing platform, which monitors customer events and behavioral patterns in real-time; Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM card activation solution that allocates and assigns resources to mobile network operators devices that rely on SIM cards; and Mobile Data Enablement solution, a data consumption and policy management solution, which monitors the usage and consumption of data services for wireless carriers and mobile virtual network operators. The company also provides Total Number Management, a scalable and fully automated database solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers, as well as other communication identifiers; and Tertio, a service activation solution for carriers to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber, as well as provide an operating environment for carriers to manage their voice, data, and content service needs for their traditional and broadband IP networks. In addition, it offers professional services for the customization, integration, and deployment of its products; and operational support, technical, marketing, and customer engagement consultancy services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.