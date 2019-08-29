Systematic Financial Management LP Upped Its Daktronics (DAKT) Stake by $420,000; Prospector Partners Holds Stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS)

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) by 47.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.92% . The institutional investor held 187,150 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 127,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Daktronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 13.15% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 605,836 shares traded or 178.34% up from the average. Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) has declined 24.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DAKT News: 28/03/2018 – Daktronics Unveils Major Innovation For Traffic Applications; 23/04/2018 – DJ Daktronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAKT); 08/05/2018 – Daktronics Expands Product Offering for Convenience Stores; 30/05/2018 – DAKTRONICS 4Q ORDERS $162.0M; 27/03/2018 Daktronics Offers the OOH Industry Operating Flexibility; 30/05/2018 – Daktronics 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 30/05/2018 – DAKTRONICS 4Q BACKLOG $171M; 30/05/2018 – Daktronics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 116,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 559,604 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, up from 442,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.42. About 351,624 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 02/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Launches Zucchini Noodles Nationwide; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES POSITIVE SAME-STORE SALES IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold DAKT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 23.33 million shares or 0.79% less from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc. (Reit) (NYSE:CUZ) by 250,435 shares to 43,200 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 21,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,095 shares, and cut its stake in Kemet Corp. (NYSE:KEM).

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 425 shares to 5,633 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).