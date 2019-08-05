Systematic Financial Management LP Upped Its Continental Building Products (CBPX) Position by $1.05 Million as Shares Declined; Cullen Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in 3M Co. (MMM)

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 4,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 295,130 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.32 million, up from 290,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $164.91. About 2.21M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Continental Building Products (CBPX) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 43,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.52 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Continental Building Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $845.83M market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 213,511 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kemet Corp. (NYSE:KEM) by 185,501 shares to 124,437 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 82,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,724 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

More notable recent Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Continental Building Products (CBPX) Announces Resignation of Lone Star-Affiliated Board Members – StreetInsider.com” on March 22, 2016, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Frontline Ltd (FRO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Continental Building Products (CBPX )Presents At Barclays Select Series: Building & Building Products – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2017. More interesting news about Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Continental Building Products’s (NYSE:CBPX) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold CBPX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 0.73% less from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 174,200 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19,200 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 59,756 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 28,573 shares. The New York-based National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 275,300 shares. Sei Invs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 54,390 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.02% or 4,265 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated stated it has 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Raymond James, a Florida-based fund reported 9,560 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Polaris Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Alps Advisors invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Grp Inc holds 23,707 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, CLDR and NGHC – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VNTR, MMM and KPTI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “3M Updates About PFAS, China, and Future Dividend Growth – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Breaking News: 400-Truck LTL Carrier Suddenly Shuts Down – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 2.18M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Tiemann Inv Ltd Co reported 0.64% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk invested in 0.38% or 488,802 shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 41,590 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Mai Management stated it has 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hyman Charles D has 91,521 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 15,649 are held by Lau Associate Lc. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,833 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.33% or 420,000 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust has invested 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Neumann Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,226 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Eastern Retail Bank owns 8,415 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Harbour Investment Management Limited Liability Com has 13,231 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio.