Systematic Financial Management LP Trimmed Insteel Industries (IIIN) Stake By $328,920; BOMBARDIER CLASS B SHARES CANADA (BDRBF) Sellers Increased By 11.23% Their Shorts

BOMBARDIER INC CLASS B SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had an increase of 11.23% in short interest. BDRBF’s SI was 32.58 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.23% from 29.29M shares previously. With 245,300 avg volume, 133 days are for BOMBARDIER INC CLASS B SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)’s short sellers to cover BDRBF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.43. About 60,855 shares traded. Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) stake by 8.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 16,446 shares as Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN)’s stock declined 4.60%. The Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 179,450 shares with $3.74M value, down from 195,896 last quarter. Insteel Industries Inc. now has $414.29M valuation. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 99,233 shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased Hancock Whitney Corp. (NASDAQ:HBHC) stake by 18,535 shares to 25,915 valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2. It also upped Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) stake by 27,200 shares and now owns 340,900 shares. Pvh Corporation (NYSE:PVH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold IIIN shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 15.34 million shares or 3.26% more from 14.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Citigroup has 13,642 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,158 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com owns 14,345 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 14,326 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny invested in 6,292 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer & stated it has 119,550 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 60,405 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 6,987 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank has 33,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Grp Inc Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,657 shares. American International Grp, a New York-based fund reported 13,813 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 1,001 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 84,404 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited holds 18,444 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $109,221 activity. On Monday, April 22 the insider THOMPSON G KENNEDY bought $89,300. Ruth Jon M had bought 1,100 shares worth $19,921.

Bombardier Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.44 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. It has a 15.89 P/E ratio. The Business Aircraft segment designs, makes, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.