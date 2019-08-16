Systematic Financial Management LP Trimmed Holding in Hni Corp. (HNI) by $1.33 Million; Boeing Company (BA) Holder Crossvault Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $356,235

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 27,550 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51 million, up from 26,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $328. About 4.61 million shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 30/04/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE SECURES MULTIPLE BOEING CONTRACTS; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order; 02/05/2018 – BOEING WORKING ON NEW SPACE VEHICLES LIKE PHANTOM EXP W/ DARPA; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CEO SAYS EMBRAER HOPES TO MOVE FORWARD ON KC-390 DEAL SIGNED WITH SKYTECH IN SINGAPORE (NOT WITH SINGAPORE) BY THE END OF THIS YEAR; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Hni Corp. (HNI) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 36,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.18% . The institutional investor held 38,776 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 75,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Hni Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 122,718 shares traded. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has declined 19.66% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Announces Retirement of Stan Askren and Appointment of Jeffrey D. Lorenger; 08/05/2018 – HNI Corp Raises Dividend to 29.5c Vs. 28.5c; 24/05/2018 – HNI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 20/04/2018 – HNI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.40 TO $2.70, EST. $2.54; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp 1Q EPS 6c; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CORPORATION CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL YEAR 2018 ORGANIC SALES TO BE UP 5 TO 8 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – HNI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 24-25; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 1 TO 4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.40 TO $2.70 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/04/2018 – HNI 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 3.0C

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First American State Bank accumulated 30,120 shares. Btr invested in 0.26% or 3,528 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tirschwell And Loewy Inc holds 0.16% or 3,009 shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,565 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Capital Rech Investors holds 0.25% or 2.05 million shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Fin Svcs reported 1,447 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc holds 0.61% or 48,956 shares. Carlson has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ipg Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,345 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability owns 2,705 shares. Nottingham Advisors stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 1,240 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Limited Liability Company reported 0.58% stake. Condor Capital Management owns 7,239 shares.

More notable recent HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HNI Corporation Elects New Director – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HNI Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HNI Corporation (HNI) CEO Jeff Lorenger on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can HNI Corporation’s (NYSE:HNI) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HNI Corporation Needs To Be Better In A Tough Industry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold HNI shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.12 million shares or 2.92% less from 31.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Preferred Lc has invested 0.08% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Amer Group holds 113,678 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 11,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 200,963 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 56,952 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com invested in 12,400 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 233,319 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 3,901 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 27,078 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) for 38,987 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 88,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup owns 4,783 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.