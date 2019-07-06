Systematic Financial Management LP Trimmed Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding By $7.06 Million; Quinstreet (QNST)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) stake by 64.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 58,329 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)’s stock rose 8.35%. The Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 32,637 shares with $3.96 million value, down from 90,966 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc. now has $15.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $123.64. About 515,920 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105

Quinstreet Inc (QNST) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 105 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 87 sold and reduced their stakes in Quinstreet Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 45.67 million shares, up from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Quinstreet Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 43 Increased: 70 New Position: 35.

The stock increased 3.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 322,010 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) has risen 17.49% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – QNST: KERRISDALE CLAIMS INACCURATE, OUT-OF-CONTEXT, EXAGGERATED; 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – QuinStreet to Report 3Q Fiscal Yr 2018 Results Earlier; 02/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS KERRISDALE CLAIMS ABOUT COMPANY ARE “INACCURATE”; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS IT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED BY KERRISDALE; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet: EBITDA Is Expected to Be Greater Than 8%; 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Posts CEO Overview of Market Opportunity and Business Model; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 14/05/2018 – RK Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in QuinStreet

Private Capital Management Llc holds 6.96% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. for 3.44 million shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 4.20 million shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Portolan Capital Management Llc has 1.44% invested in the company for 1.05 million shares. The Wisconsin-based 1492 Capital Management Llc has invested 0.98% in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 432,849 shares.

Analysts await QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 60.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.1 per share. QNST’s profit will be $8.02 million for 24.91 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by QuinStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 700.00% EPS growth.

QuinStreet, Inc., an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $799.43 million. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers. It has a 12.95 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, business-to-business technology, and home services.

Among 15 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Darden Restaurants had 35 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 22. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $126 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Friday, March 22. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.05% or 254,112 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Bb&T Securities Lc owns 16,257 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi has 25,297 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 10,326 shares. Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Asset Mngmt One reported 74,992 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Prospector Prtnrs Limited Co reported 32,000 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 0.07% or 9,952 shares. Strs Ohio owns 25,495 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,752 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt holds 3,000 shares. Prudential reported 0.04% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Scout Invs invested in 0.55% or 220,479 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $164,169 activity. $164,169 worth of stock was sold by Simon William S on Friday, February 1.