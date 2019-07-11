Systematic Financial Management LP Trimmed Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stake By $8.85 Million; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)’s Sentiment Is 1.43

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is without change, as only 60 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 42 sold and decreased stakes in Atara Biotherapeutics. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 46.79 million shares, up from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Atara Biotherapeutics in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 31 Increased: 45 New Position: 15.

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) stake by 51.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 65,551 shares as Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s stock rose 2.58%. The Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 62,357 shares with $8.43 million value, down from 127,908 last quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. now has $25.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $122.18. About 128,429 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $149 FROM $147; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post earnings of $1.50 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION WILL ACQUIRE WILSON THERAPEUTICS THROUGH A TENDER OFFER; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS; 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – OFFER FOR WILSON THERAPEUTICS MADE THROUGH A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $829.45 million. The Company’s clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 11,869 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.45 earnings per share, down 26.09% or $0.30 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity.

Bridger Management Llc holds 5.51% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Redmile Group Llc owns 4.49 million shares or 5.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 2.43% invested in the company for 274,229 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baupost Group Llc Ma has invested 2.13% in the stock. Artal Group S.A., a Luxembourg-based fund reported 1.15 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Hightower Lc accumulated 4,618 shares or 0% of the stock. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 4,028 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 37,775 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.85 million were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management. The New York-based Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) LP has invested 0.03% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Calamos Ltd Com reported 0.58% stake. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 53,493 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 1.19M shares. Colony Group Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.06% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 93,860 shares. Eulav Asset Management accumulated 257,200 shares. Regions Financial holds 0% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 1.86% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.88 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $446.71 million for 14.41 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.20% negative EPS growth.

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased Apple Hospitality Reit Inc. stake by 99,532 shares to 1.13 million valued at $18.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) stake by 6,497 shares and now owns 236,539 shares. Umpqua Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Cowen & Co maintained Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”.