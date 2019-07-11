Systematic Financial Management LP Stake In Symantec (SYMC) Was Increased; Bunge Limited (BG) Holding Maintained by Whitebox Advisors Llc

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 36,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 639,133 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.92M, up from 602,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 1.20 million shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 03/04/2018 – Argentina modifies soybean export tax timing in boost to shippers; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Announces Annual Meeting Results; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 28; 16/05/2018 – Bunge to sell part of its stake in Brazil’s sugar unit IPO; 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO; 02/05/2018 – Bunge to push ahead with Brazilian sugar mill IPO; 11/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 11; 09/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 9; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTRLY DIV ON SHRS, DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON P

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corporation (SYMC) by 242.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 162,991 shares as the company's stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 230,191 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 67,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25.8. About 15.71M shares traded or 95.47% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. also sold $422,327 worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Fin Grp Inc Incorporated Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Andra Ap stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 39,673 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 64,557 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 484,627 shares. Royal London Asset Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 64,629 were accumulated by Clean Yield Grp. Geode Capital Management Lc invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 938 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 230,191 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 23,886 shares. Axa has invested 0.2% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Fairfield Bush holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 10,000 shares. Us National Bank De stated it has 89,765 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 9,670 shares to 21,375 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 22,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33M shares, and cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invests accumulated 39,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 8,458 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 12,786 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Swiss National Bank reported 573,135 shares stake. Utah Retirement System owns 26,520 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 172,523 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 320,207 shares. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn, a California-based fund reported 453,060 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 22,266 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Catalyst Advsrs Lc holds 50,300 shares. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Van Eck Assocs Corporation has 0.2% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 786,314 shares.

