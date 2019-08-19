Systematic Financial Management LP Stake in Stoneridge (SRI) Lifted by $312,788 as Valuation Rose; Western Digital (WDC) Holder Bowling Portfolio Management Trimmed Its Holding

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 39.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 10,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 16,001 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $769,000, down from 26,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 1.11M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 11,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 485,366 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.01 million, up from 474,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $848.55M market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 7,100 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge

More notable recent Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stoneridge, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Stoneridge (SRI) Tops Q2 EPS by 10c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tariff pain again for auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 14,551 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wexford LP owns 137,857 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Management holds 599,300 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corp accumulated 164,370 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 12,649 shares. Burney invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Portolan Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 495,897 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 8,211 shares. Legal & General Gru Plc accumulated 5,171 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 101,020 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 0% or 1.72M shares. Aperio Limited Com invested in 8,756 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 14,950 shares or 0% of the stock. 270 were reported by Dorsey Wright & Assocs.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Li by 27,757 shares to 42,860 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (R (NYSE:RHP) by 28,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,340 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co owns 16,142 shares. Barry Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 21,655 shares. Rnc Ltd Llc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 838 shares. 15,085 were reported by Chem Savings Bank. First Advisors L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.79M shares. Da Davidson & Communication holds 48,202 shares. Cleararc Cap has 7,057 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,350 shares. Amica Mutual accumulated 13,556 shares. Hendley & Incorporated accumulated 55,395 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Prudential Public Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Principal Financial Grp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).