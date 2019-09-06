Systematic Financial Management LP Stake in Schweitzer (SWM) Has Lowered by $378,860; As G (GIII) Stock Declined, Holder New Amsterdam Partners Has Increased Its Stake

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 9,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 31,595 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 41,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.16. About 75,201 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in G (GIII) by 108.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 99,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The institutional investor held 190,037 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59M, up from 90,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.15. About 1.29M shares traded or 39.79% up from the average. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 21/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 SALES ABOUT $2.94 BLN; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M

More notable recent Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Verso Corporation (VRS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SWM Expands Its Water Filtration Offerings by Launching REVONEX Membrane Backing Paper – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schweitzer-Mauduit: A Slow Burn To Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) CEO Jeffrey Kramer on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 11,600 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Yorktown Management & Rech Com Inc invested in 0.39% or 31,083 shares. American Group has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Blackrock owns 4.53 million shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Company reported 25 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 20,979 shares in its portfolio. 219,025 are owned by Ameriprise Incorporated. Alps Advsr Inc invested in 10,601 shares. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Co owns 58,938 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bailard stated it has 0.03% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 5,701 shares.

Analysts await Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.77 per share. SWM’s profit will be $28.16 million for 9.38 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.15% negative EPS growth.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (Reit) (NYSE:LXP) by 187,986 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $19.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 53,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Alleghany Corp. (NYSE:Y).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us reported 0.27% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Argent Capital Management Lc invested in 134,470 shares or 0.2% of the stock. United Services Automobile Association invested in 85,356 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer Group has invested 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Verity Asset Mgmt reported 0.57% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) or 5,816 shares. Scout Invs owns 101,195 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.13% or 23,845 shares. Glenmede Co Na holds 0% or 119 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns stated it has 3,714 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Art Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 39,218 shares. Kistler has 189 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0.03% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 45,000 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc reported 2.49% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity.

More notable recent G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Exxon Mobil, Mallinckrodt, gold stocks – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Raises View – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “INO, MBT and IGC among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Under Armour (UAA) is a Hot Investment Pick: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “G-III Apparel Group Stock Popped After Earnings Report – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 22, 2019.