Systematic Financial Management LP Stake in Brunswick Corp. (BC) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose; As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Market Valuation Declined, Akre Capital Management Decreased Position by $76.35 Million

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 455,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25 million, down from 894,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $172.61. About 62,351 shares traded or 3.88% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp. (BC) by 69.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 118,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,077 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 171,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 592,890 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,300 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. The New York-based Valueworks Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.78% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 15,152 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0.06% or 25,465 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Counsel Inc holds 18,780 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 1.48M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 67,394 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Tru Co invested 0.23% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 45,354 shares. Highstreet Asset stated it has 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 13,081 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 34,536 shares. 11,954 were reported by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability owns 15,517 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 31,000 shares.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc. by 6,755 shares to 205,830 shares, valued at $14.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 13,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick Realigns, Streamlines Corporate Finance Organization NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” on March 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brunswick Structures Organization for Sharper Marine Focus – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brunswick Releases First Quarter 2019 Earnings NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. BC’s profit will be $128.01M for 7.87 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.48% EPS growth.

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20 billion and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 300,800 shares to 6.08 million shares, valued at $424.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Quarterly Preference Share Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher’s Buyout to Solidify California Foothold – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2018. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited: This 7.00% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Monument Re Completes Acquisition of Portfolio from Alpha Insurance SA – Business Wire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 21,801 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 7,755 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 18,000 shares. Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited Liability Com owns 2,050 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv has 94,915 shares. Bb&T Corp, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,311 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 8,497 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 48,508 shares in its portfolio. 175,322 were reported by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Company. Natixis Lp holds 0.02% or 11,929 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Diamond Hill Cap Incorporated holds 280,392 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 275,991 shares or 0% of its portfolio.