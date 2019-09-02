Systematic Financial Management LP Raised By $907,728 Its Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) Position; DONGJIANG ENVIRONMENTAL CO LTD SHARES H (SZDEF) SI Increased By 0.52%

DONGJIANG ENVIRONMENTAL CO LTD SHARES H (OTCMKTS:SZDEF) had an increase of 0.52% in short interest. SZDEF’s SI was 38,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.52% from 38,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 383 days are for DONGJIANG ENVIRONMENTAL CO LTD SHARES H (OTCMKTS:SZDEF)’s short sellers to cover SZDEF’s short positions. It closed at $1.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) stake by 6.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Systematic Financial Management Lp acquired 56,733 shares as Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ)’s stock rose 0.17%. The Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 936,460 shares with $15.45M value, up from 879,727 last quarter. Umpqua Holdings Corp. now has $3.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 841,984 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%

Another recent and important Dongjiang Environmental Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SZDEF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Dongjiang Environmental: #1 Player In The Fast Growing Chinese Hazardous Waste Treatment Industry – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2017.

Dongjiang Environmental Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the environmental protection industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The firm operates through seven divisions: Industrial Waste Recycling, Industrial Waste Treatment and Disposal, Municipal Waste Treatment and Disposal, Renewable Energy Utilization, Environmental Engineering and Services, Trading and Others, and Household Appliances Dismantling. It currently has negative earnings. It offers inorganic salts, organic solvents, and basic industrial oils, which are used in animal feeds, agricultural pesticides, wood preservatives, dyes, and pharmaceutical industries.

