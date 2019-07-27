Systematic Financial Management LP Position In Granite Construction (GVA) Was Increased; As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Market Value Declined, Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Boosted Position by $357,315

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 15,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 329,396 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, up from 313,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 293,481 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 20,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Granite Construction Incorporated’s (NYSE:GVA) 42% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Granite Awarded $39 Million Dam Project in Texas – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Granite Materials Facility Recognized as a California Green Business – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Granite Construction Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

