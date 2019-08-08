Systematic Financial Management LP Lowered Keycorp (KEY) Position By $4.55 Million; Brookfield Asset Management Lifted By $14.32 Million Its Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stake

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) stake by 14.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc acquired 311,215 shares as Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM)’s stock declined 16.55%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 2.50 million shares with $115.20M value, up from 2.18 million last quarter. Eqm Midstream Partners Lp now has $6.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 92,225 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased Keycorp (KEY) stake by 59.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 303,502 shares as Keycorp (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 205,016 shares with $3.23 million value, down from 508,518 last quarter. Keycorp now has $16.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 2.41 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Granite Real Estate Invt Tr stake by 99,777 shares to 1.81 million valued at $86.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chaparral Energy Inc stake by 771,027 shares and now owns 183,990 shares. Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heronetta Management Lp has invested 3.71% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Md Sass Investors Svcs Inc has 0.28% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Parametric Assoc Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 278,683 shares. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Carroll Financial Incorporated invested in 0% or 5 shares. Zimmer Prtnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.03% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Qs Investors Limited Co invested in 0% or 8,000 shares. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability reported 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.95% or 13.84 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 12,627 shares. 14,428 were reported by Virtu Finance Lc. Mai Cap Mgmt holds 0.29% or 124,139 shares. Alps Advisors reported 7.87M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar has 73,735 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mcmillion Mgmt Incorporated reported 175,767 shares. Hartford Fincl Management Incorporated owns 267,633 shares. Nbt National Bank N A New York reported 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 0.06% or 28,633 shares. The United Kingdom-based Polar Cap Llp has invested 0.06% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Tennessee-based Patten And Patten Inc Tn has invested 0.96% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Qs Limited, a New York-based fund reported 22,305 shares. Prospector Ptnrs Ltd reported 678,300 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 57,432 shares. Country Club Na holds 0.7% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 375,158 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 84,480 shares. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Greenleaf Trust owns 12,507 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) stake by 175,950 shares to 323,460 valued at $9.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) stake by 12,676 shares and now owns 876,323 shares. Asgn Incorporated was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) rating on Friday, June 21. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $1900 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $473.08M for 8.56 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.