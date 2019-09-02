Systematic Financial Management LP Lowered Its Position in Vera Bradley (VRA) by $494,260 as Share Value Declined; As Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Ensemble Capital Management Has Cut Position by $714,440

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 13,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 737,328 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.60 million, down from 750,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.92 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 38,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% . The institutional investor held 104,595 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 142,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Vera Bradley Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 201,514 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has declined 10.17% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 Vera Bradley 4Q EPS 24c; 02/04/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SAYS COMP SALES CONTINUE TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY Y-O-Y DECLINES IN STORE AND E-COMMERCE TRAFFIC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vera Bradley Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRA); 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY EPS 35c-EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.47, REV VIEW $415.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Rev $84M-$89M; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC – SEES 2019 NET REVENUES OF $405 TO $425 MLN; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C TO 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11.0C; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY 4Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,620 shares to 59,313 shares, valued at $26.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 29,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,025 were accumulated by Accredited Invsts. Trust Of Virginia Va owns 9,525 shares. Rothschild Il invested in 50,393 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 500 were reported by Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation (Wy). Whittier Trust has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 39,081 were accumulated by Cognios Cap Limited Company. Cypress Capital reported 24,149 shares. Narwhal Mgmt holds 0.43% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 36,813 shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.28% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gofen & Glossberg Limited Co Il holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 44,052 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Northpointe Capital holds 1.28% or 75,960 shares. Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.33% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 75,522 shares. Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corporation holds 12,996 shares.

Analysts await Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report earnings on September, 4 before the open. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VRA’s profit will be $8.99 million for 9.81 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Vera Bradley, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -485.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold VRA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 5.11% less from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 984 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 54,600 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 281,456 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). United Svcs Automobile Association invested 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Principal Fincl Group Inc invested in 174,594 shares. Paloma Prtn reported 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Aqr Capital Management Lc holds 1.31M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Llc reported 19,755 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 57,257 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 330,336 shares.