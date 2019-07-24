Systematic Financial Management LP Lowered Its Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $764,478; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Increased Its Cree (CREE) Position by $10.63 Million; Stock Price Rose

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 2,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, down from 10,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $13.68 during the last trading session, reaching $288.91. About 3.03M shares traded or 88.29% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 186,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 675,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.63M, up from 488,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $62.25. About 855,237 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 52.42% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – Cree acquires Infineon RF Power business for 345 mln euros; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY; 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Adj EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Piper Jaffray Co. (NYSE:PJC) by 5,419 shares to 237,098 shares, valued at $17.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 109,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anthem Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Anthem’s (ANTM) Earnings in Q2? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

