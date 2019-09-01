Systematic Financial Management LP Lifted United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Holding By $1.37 Million; Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 79 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 60 decreased and sold stakes in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 34.61 million shares, up from 33.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 38 Increased: 58 New Position: 21.

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased United Technologies Corp. (UTX) stake by 178.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Systematic Financial Management Lp acquired 10,701 shares as United Technologies Corp. (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 16,701 shares with $2.15M value, up from 6,000 last quarter. United Technologies Corp. now has $110.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for 453,313 shares. Ejf Capital Llc owns 521,973 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has 1.55% invested in the company for 354,786 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rockland Trust Co has invested 1.02% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 76,317 shares.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. provides retail and commercial banking, wealth management and investment, and insurance services. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Banking and Insurance. It has a 14.56 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking demand, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as residential mortgages, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Analysts await Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BHLB’s profit will be $34.58M for 10.63 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 962,591 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Fund Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 86,963 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). St Germain D J Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,020 shares. Bbr Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 3,564 were reported by Lourd Capital. Shayne Com Ltd Com owns 13,069 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Company has invested 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Toronto Dominion National Bank stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Chilton Com Lc accumulated 1,756 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 153,198 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap holds 3,266 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Forbes J M Llp invested in 12,232 shares or 0.34% of the stock. 9,564 were reported by Enterprise Financial Corp.

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 30,171 shares to 94,775 valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) stake by 152,597 shares and now owns 394,845 shares. Pacific City Financial Corpora was reduced too.

