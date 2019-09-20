Systematic Financial Management LP Lifted Its Comfort Systems Usa (FIX) Stake; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Liberty Capital Management Raised Stake by $1.24 Million as Market Value Declined

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (FIX) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 18,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.14% . The institutional investor held 423,460 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.59M, up from 404,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.5. About 251,642 shares traded. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has declined 23.29% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Names William J. Sandbrook to Board; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.08 BLN AS COMPARED TO $948.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q Rev $464.9M; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q EPS 44C, EST. 33C; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q REV. $464.9M, EST. $441.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Comfort Systems USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIX); 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS BOOSTS QTR DIV. TO 8C/SHR FROM 7.5C, EST 8C

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 38,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 77,559 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 38,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 1.90 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $962,672 activity. Shares for $241,255 were bought by MYERS FRANKLIN. 1,000 shares were bought by Mercado – Pablo G., worth $49,377 on Tuesday, May 21. 500 shares were bought by Howell Laura Finley, worth $21,640 on Monday, July 29.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 2,677 shares to 5,917 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,607 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold FIX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.78 million shares or 0.18% less from 32.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 496,452 were accumulated by Copper Rock Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.01% or 6,887 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 32,551 shares stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 32,000 shares. 10,004 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.01% or 27,976 shares. Td Asset Inc reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 180,918 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Llc reported 9,919 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 392,293 shares. 36,019 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Pitcairn Commerce owns 0.03% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 5,150 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 117,489 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 58,001 shares. Oarsman Cap accumulated 11,336 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gru Inc reported 0% stake. Brown Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 70,376 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 28,422 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 19,250 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.11% or 13.74 million shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Ltd invested in 29,075 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Provident Inv Management holds 1.13 million shares or 5.46% of its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Corp Oh owns 10,391 shares. Edgestream Prtn LP reported 0.43% stake. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.54% or 73,664 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited reported 10,104 shares. Advsr Asset stated it has 325,725 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

