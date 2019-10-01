Systematic Financial Management LP Lifted Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Position By $1.35 Million; Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Sentiment Is 1.2

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) stake by 102.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Systematic Financial Management Lp acquired 64,455 shares as Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH)’s stock declined 5.68%. The Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 127,175 shares with $2.68M value, up from 62,720 last quarter. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. now has $511.53 million valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 13,370 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 23/05/2018 – The #crypto carnage continues, with $BTC $BCH $LTC $ETH and $XRP getting slaughtered in the bloodbath; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees 3Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 18/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #bitcoincash surging more than 10% today, while the other major cryptocurrencies also rally $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 13/04/2018 – #Ethereum also riding the crypto-rally wave, up more than 7 percent this morning $ETH; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorlQ Platform; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorIQ Platform; 05/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees Lower Gross Margins, Cites Higher Mix of Wholesale to Retail and Increases in Raw Material Costs; 20/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: Bitcoin cash & Ripple both surging 13% today as the major cryptocurrencies continue their comeback this month $BCH $XRP $BTC $ETH; 17/05/2018 – Farooq Kathwari Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor

Sypris Solutions Inc (SYPR) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.07, from 0.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 6 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 5 sold and reduced their stakes in Sypris Solutions Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 2.03 million shares, up from 2.01 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sypris Solutions Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Weber Alan W holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Sypris Solutions, Inc. for 314,056 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 956 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 2 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 108,404 shares.

It closed at $0.99 lastly. It is down 33.97% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.97% the S&P500.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides outsourced services and specialty products in the United States and Mexico. The company has market cap of $21.11 million. It operates through two divisions, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. It currently has negative earnings. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, and energy markets.

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) stake by 20,803 shares to 556,547 valued at $12.39 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) stake by 19,185 shares and now owns 34,120 shares. Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) was reduced too.

