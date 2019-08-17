Systematic Financial Management LP Holding in Alleghany Corp. (Y) Increased by $306,000 as Share Value Rose; Indus Capital Partners Trimmed Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position by $17.11 Million

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 556,017 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.45M, down from 704,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $110.5. About 761,614 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Alleghany Corp. (Y) by 70.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 1,210 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741,000, up from 710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Alleghany Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $750.67. About 69,073 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 201,975 shares to 693,894 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baozun Inc by 22,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office holds 2,453 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Comerica Financial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 9,342 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.01% stake. The Florida-based Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.03% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Point72 Asset Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 18,362 shares. D E Shaw Company reported 6,862 shares stake. Invesco Limited reported 58,831 shares. Earnest Ptnrs accumulated 7 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Nomura Asset Mgmt Co has invested 0.02% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.29% or 44,345 shares. Lincoln reported 428 shares. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 0.01% or 5,523 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 95,217 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.