Systematic Financial Management LP Has Upped Position in Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) by $320,853 as Market Value Rose; As Hcp (HCP) Stock Rose, Green Street Investors Has Decreased Stake

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 8,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 371,975 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75M, up from 363,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 244,538 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 16.45% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 415,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01 million, down from 447,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 1.73 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HCP’s profit will be $205.54M for 18.65 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 30,196 shares to 984,990 shares, valued at $16.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wen Holding Inc. by 270,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,100 shares, and cut its stake in Cushman & Wakefield Plc.

