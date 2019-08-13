Systematic Financial Management LP Has Raised Stake in Alleghany Corp. (Y); As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Arete Wealth Advisors Lowered Stake by $360,296

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Alleghany Corp. (Y) by 70.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 1,210 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741,000, up from 710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Alleghany Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $751.15. About 41,372 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 6,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 5,783 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 11,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 1.54M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 27/03/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged @RioTinto and two former top executives; 18/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L : HSBC RAISES TO BUY; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Announce World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process; 15/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Ann Godbehere to be Proposed as Director of Shell; 07/05/2018 – FREEPORT INDONESIA TO REMAIN AS OPERATOR OF GRASBERG AFTER DEAL – CEO OF INALUM; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto presses Mongolia to shore up copper investment; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Selling Winchester South to Whitehaven Coal; 30/04/2018 – ASIC TAKES FURTHER ACTION VS RIO TINTO & FORMER CEO AND CFO

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 0.29% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 44,345 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Co reported 28,193 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 5,200 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Company invested 0.04% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Stifel Corp holds 0.01% or 4,734 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors stated it has 523 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa has 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Veritas Ltd Liability Partnership reported 417 shares stake. Mason Street Lc reported 0.1% stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd stated it has 37,500 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 903 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corporation has 428 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Com has invested 0.02% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0% or 2,674 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial accumulated 16,308 shares or 0.45% of the stock.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) by 4,830 shares to 27,373 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 257,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,538 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 17,805 shares to 33,287 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 4,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG).

