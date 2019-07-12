Systematic Financial Management LP Has Raised Its Lexington Realty Trust (Reit) (LXP) Holding by $1.69 Million; As Attunity LTD (ATTU) Stock Price Rose, Holder Herald Investment Management LTD Lowered Stake by $920,000

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (Reit) (LXP) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 187,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.17M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.62 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Lexington Realty Trust (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 683,822 shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 12.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 954,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37M, down from 994,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 138.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold LXP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 196.38 million shares or 13.48% more from 173.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation reported 3.63M shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Co owns 2.1% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 1.45M shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) or 238,374 shares. Geode Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2.64M shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 542,300 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group holds 0% or 113,000 shares in its portfolio. M&T Retail Bank Corporation has invested 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Cornercap Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 101,450 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 12,090 shares. 45,667 were reported by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 208,763 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 0% or 569 shares. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America holds 0.16% or 196,197 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 8,850 shares to 40,455 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 213,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,331 shares, and cut its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp. (Reit) (NYSE:SLG).

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

