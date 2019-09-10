Systematic Financial Management LP Has Lowered Timken Co. (TKR) Holding by $8.62 Million; United Parcel Service (UPS) Position Has Boosted by Mufg Americas Holdings Corp

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Timken Co. (TKR) by 66.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 200,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The institutional investor held 101,305 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 301,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Timken Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 165,083 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS of $3.20-$3.3; 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES FROM OPS 3.45 BLN RUPEES VS 2.76 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/03/2018 – Timken Raises FY View To EPS $3.35-EPS $3.45; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.90 TO $4.00, EST. $3.59; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO – 4 PERCENT INCREASE TO COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, RAISING IT TO 28 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Timken Increases Dividend; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Timken India LTD.(DM) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 8,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 234,872 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.24M, up from 226,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $121.57. About 1.03 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS

Analysts await The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 15.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.06 per share. TKR’s profit will be $92.78 million for 8.87 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Timken Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TKR shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 49 shares. Citadel Lc invested in 0% or 135,403 shares. Robotti Robert invested in 0.26% or 16,900 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 10,702 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 509,585 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc reported 644,679 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,922 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.02% or 395,872 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 39,436 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc accumulated 5,056 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 265,350 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd reported 25,742 shares stake. Qs Invsts owns 200 shares.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gencor Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 41,056 shares to 914,906 shares, valued at $11.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Physicians Realty Trust (Reit) (NYSE:DOC) by 17,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc..

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $190,216 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 16,045 shares. Horrell accumulated 31,167 shares. Grimes & holds 0.69% or 78,504 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Korea stated it has 277,460 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 12,328 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Moors And Cabot reported 0.31% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 765,984 shares. Patten & Patten Tn reported 2,511 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Hldgs has invested 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Triangle Secs Wealth holds 3,410 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsr Lc holds 0.68% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Fdx has invested 0.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.1% stake.