Systematic Financial Management LP Has Lowered Position in Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) as Stock Declined; As Paychex (PAYX) Share Value Rose, Brown Advisory Has Increased Position by $499,954

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 45,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 105,697 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, down from 150,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.43. About 363,223 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 12/04/2018 – Waddell is the latest to leave the government’s security agencies, as new national security advisor John Bolton takes over for Gen. H.R. McMaster; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282447 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72; 01/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed 1Q EPS 56c; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282454 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT316; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281763 – WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282445 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 39; 20/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280740 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72; 18/04/2018 – Scupham Named President of lvy Distributors, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Microsemi

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 6,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 57,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75 million, up from 51,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 1.13M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold WDR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.01% more from 74.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 97,666 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp reported 16,400 shares. 934,715 are held by Wells Fargo & Co Mn. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited has 266,812 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 201,382 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Aperio Grp Limited has 0% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 64,864 shares. Merian (Uk) Ltd invested in 83,160 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 223 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 875,787 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.75 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amalgamated State Bank reported 11,722 shares. 758,760 are held by Citadel Advisors Ltd. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Amp Capital Investors Limited owns 25,997 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 500 shares.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mallinckrodt Plc (NYSE:MNK) by 41,165 shares to 95,110 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 18,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATI).

Analysts await Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 29.31% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WDR’s profit will be $29.54M for 10.63 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline Trust Company accumulated 40,125 shares. Transamerica owns 3,567 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability holds 79 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 11,625 shares. Kcm Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,571 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.17% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 72,200 shares. Sigma Planning Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Kings Point Capital Mgmt has 0.27% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Voloridge Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 18,759 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.07% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Oarsman holds 4,155 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning, Ohio-based fund reported 63,457 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). The Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments has invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).