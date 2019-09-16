Systematic Financial Management LP Has Lowered Its Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stake; ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA ORDINARY SHARES (ALTKF) Sellers Decreased By 26.13% Their Shorts

ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALTKF) had a decrease of 26.13% in short interest. ALTKF’s SI was 534,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 26.13% from 723,000 shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 382 days are for ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALTKF)’s short sellers to cover ALTKF’s short positions. It closed at $16.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) stake by 25.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 14,445 shares as Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO)’s stock declined 9.01%. The Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 41,640 shares with $954,000 value, down from 56,085 last quarter. Patterson Companies Inc. now has $1.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 932,657 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COS. SAYS DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CFO; 12/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Patterson CFO Zurbay, Not Zurday; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurday Will Be Eligible to Earn Annual Cash Incentive Compensation; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Board Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. AUTHORIZES NEW $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Another recent and important Altran Technologies S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALTKF) news was published by Forbes.com which published an article titled: “This Autonomous Agricultural Robot Creates Maps And Routes Of Fields In Real Time – Forbes” on March 18, 2019.

Altran Technologies S.A. offers engineering consulting services in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.59 billion. It provides advisory services in fundamental transformations, innovation and design, and disruptive technologies and solutions; and digital industrial transformation services, such as digital experience, Internet of Things, data analysis, digital applications, and digital engineering infrastructure services. It has a 30.62 P/E ratio. The firm also provides product and systems engineering services, such as product specification, prototyping, mechanical engineering, systems engineering, development of embedded systems, and testing and approval services.

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased Lions Gate Entertainment Cl B stake by 84,294 shares to 781,101 valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN) stake by 4,230 shares and now owns 6,053 shares. Apple Hospitality Reit Inc. was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson Companies has $24 highest and $1600 lowest target. $19.25’s average target is 5.54% above currents $18.24 stock price. Patterson Companies had 6 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PDCO in report on Friday, August 30 with “Underweight” rating. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold PDCO shares while 76 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 87.37 million shares or 0.97% more from 86.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Co holds 27,100 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Savant Cap Ltd Com owns 10,411 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 196 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 60,811 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.1% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) or 107,772 shares. State Street Corp owns 2.94M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% or 26,000 shares. Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 37,490 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc owns 412 shares. Mcclain Value Management Limited Liability Com owns 195,040 shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 45,116 shares.

Analysts await Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PDCO’s profit will be $33.45M for 13.03 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.