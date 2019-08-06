Systematic Financial Management LP Has Lifted Its Mks Instruments (MKSI) Position; Dollar General (DG) Position Held by Kdi Capital Partners Llc

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 137,814 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44M, up from 131,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.46. About 1.49 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 4,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 227,527 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.17 million, up from 223,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 423,570 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MKS Instruments (MKSI) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: MKS Instruments (MKSI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MKS Instruments Announces Agreement to Acquire Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) by 324,716 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $18.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kemet Corp. (NYSE:KEM) by 185,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,437 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Somerset Tru Co accumulated 4,027 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Clark Estates New York reported 42,300 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 12,800 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 188,944 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 11,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alphaone Invest Ser invested 0.03% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Earnest Prtn Limited Com owns 0% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 35 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity invested in 0.06% or 116,264 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 37,000 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment accumulated 7,580 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Cubic Asset Ltd Co holds 7,800 shares. 94,025 are held by Skylands Capital Limited Com. Gotham Asset Lc reported 115,788 shares. 990 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 2,350 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 68,300 shares. Cambridge Investment Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 21,559 shares. Professional Advisory Serv owns 2.98% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 124,163 shares. Toth Financial Advisory, a Virginia-based fund reported 45 shares. International Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 91,597 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 6,469 shares. First Manhattan reported 42 shares. Mirae Asset Investments owns 7,644 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Company invested 2.55% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Homrich Berg holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 4,231 shares. Smith Moore And Communications owns 3,460 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Valley National Advisers Inc reported 262 shares stake. Salem Invest Counselors reported 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,679 shares to 58,023 shares, valued at $11.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 4,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,675 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).