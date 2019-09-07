Systematic Financial Management LP Has Lifted Its Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Position by $3.77 Million; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Cut Position

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 98.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 2.91M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 29,661 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.48 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 538,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.57% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 111,437 shares traded. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has declined 18.26% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 01/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 16/05/2018 – Activist Fund Engaged Takes New Position in Cross Country Health; 17/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Access Event Set By Benchmark for May. 24; 16/05/2018 – Main Street: Activist Fund Engaged Takes New Position in Cross Country Health; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Rev $210.3M; 24/05/2018 – Cross Country Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 14,703 shares to 54,315 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 17,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,505 shares, and cut its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (NYSE:PDM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CCRN shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 32.99 million shares or 7.65% more from 30.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Inv owns 38,086 shares. State Street reported 1.31M shares. D E Shaw Co Inc stated it has 125,165 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 66,100 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 50,695 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 423,660 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 54,671 shares. Pitcairn Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Invest Of Virginia Limited Liability holds 182,677 shares. 7,543 were reported by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 30,353 shares. The New York-based Art Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Panagora Asset Management owns 215,559 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 764 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp, Texas-based fund reported 2.55 million shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $66,640 activity.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10,718 shares to 47,384 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 40,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 8,296 shares. Jump Trading Lc accumulated 9,950 shares. 27,438 were reported by Pitcairn. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs reported 226,352 shares. Cypress Gru holds 24,149 shares. Burns J W & New York has invested 0.51% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt Communication has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 27,890 shares. Barton Mgmt has 11,375 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. New York-based Altfest L J Com Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Independent Investors Inc holds 58,200 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) accumulated 22,354 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.6% or 8.68M shares. Cibc Ww Inc has 0.13% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,376 shares. High Pointe Cap Limited Liability reported 36,570 shares.

