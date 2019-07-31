Systematic Financial Management LP Has Lifted Holding in Iberiabank Corp. (IBKC) by $1.19 Million as Share Price Rose; Take (TTWO) Shareholder Force Capital Management Cut Holding by $507,600 as Market Valuation Rose

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $124.17. About 445,802 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp. (IBKC) by 175.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,220 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 9,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.8. About 49,135 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has risen 0.14% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c; 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS ’20 GOAL OF CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer; 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK CORP – PLANS TO CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCH LOCATIONS DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.26 EPS, down 1,400.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -181.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Amica Mutual holds 0.04% or 3,477 shares. Moreover, Artisan Prtn Partnership has 0.21% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 1.15M shares. First United Bancorporation holds 8,001 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has 310 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset owns 24,669 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Llc reported 6,556 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manchester Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Ameritas Prtnrs Inc reported 11,314 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cornerstone Advsr invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 1,728 were reported by Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Sfe Counsel reported 36,116 shares stake. Alps Advsrs has 4,484 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 667,213 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,456 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,628 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.7% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 455,433 shares. Channing Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.41% stake. Ftb, a Tennessee-based fund reported 205 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.1% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Iberiabank Corporation stated it has 19,642 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability reported 92,270 shares. Atlanta Mgmt L L C reported 0.15% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Phocas Financial Corporation owns 190,411 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc has invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). 145,446 are owned by Principal Financial Group Inc Incorporated Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $972,596 activity. $74,819 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) was sold by MACKIE HADDON SPURGEON JR on Monday, February 4. Maples Ricky E bought $75,250 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 8,951 shares valued at $671,163 was sold by BROWN MICHAEL J. 5,000 shares were bought by COOPER ANGUS R II, worth $381,198 on Thursday, March 14. Another trade for 13,000 shares valued at $972,530 was bought by KOERNER JOHN E III.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triple (NYSE:GTS) by 14,875 shares to 48,279 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 339,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,090 shares, and cut its stake in Icf International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).