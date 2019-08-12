Systematic Financial Management LP Has Decreased Sl Green Realty Corp. (Reit) (SLG) Holding by $5.70 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Price Rose, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Lowered by $9.96 Million Its Holding

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp. (Reit) (SLG) by 76.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 64,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 19,958 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 84,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp. (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 569,916 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.73 million, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.15M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logmein Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 53,592 shares to 100,792 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Piper Jaffray Co. (NYSE:PJC) by 5,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC).

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.58M for 11.21 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 219,445 shares to 734,445 shares, valued at $24.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).