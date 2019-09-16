Systematic Financial Management LP Has Decreased Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Position as Stock Price Declined; Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $326,592

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 10,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 67,436 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, down from 77,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 3.84M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – PSP SWISS PROPERTY AG PSPN.S : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 88 FROM SFR 84; 30/03/2018 – Ex-UBS, Ex-Morgan Stanley Executives Also Nominated to Board; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CAP FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) – SHIRE; 23/04/2018 – MANDATE: EFSF EUR 1.375% 5/2047 Tap Via HSBC, LBBW, MS; 16/03/2018 – GREENE KING PLC GNK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Price Target Raised to $172.00/Share From $168.00 by Morgan Stanley; 27/03/2018 – Morgan Creek Acquires Full Tilt Capital for Blockchain Push; 05/03/2018 – Todd Johnson: Exclusive: After $250 million @Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 23/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Expects 10-Year Yield Below 2.5% by Year End (Video); 04/05/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL – EXPECTED THAT FIT OUT WILL DELIVER A RESULT FOR YEAR WHICH IS HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED AND IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 5,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 13,622 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $776,000, down from 19,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 9.73M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Brazilian Footwear Retailer Paquetá Shoes Creates Competitive Differentiation with Inventory Insights; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 6,312 shares to 335,708 shares, valued at $16.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masonite International Corpora (NYSE:DOOR) by 10,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Onemain Holdings Inc..

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 9.16 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,900 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc Ny stated it has 225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur accumulated 56,038 shares. 2.67 million are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 15,549 shares. Lincluden Management Ltd invested in 48,617 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 75,056 shares. Wright Invsts Serv Incorporated holds 7,102 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 14,244 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cap World, a California-based fund reported 3.99M shares. Prudential Plc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gsa Ptnrs Llp accumulated 28,498 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.04% or 646,291 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 6,573 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten Patten Tn invested in 5,706 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Incorporated invested in 1.86% or 239,559 shares. Moreover, Driehaus Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Northeast Consultants owns 7,620 shares. 248,747 were reported by Mirae Asset Global Invests. Northstar Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 0.25% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10,245 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Company invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.02 million shares for 3.95% of their portfolio. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 8,867 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 11,016 were reported by Northside Mgmt. M&R Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 1,522 shares in its portfolio. Telos Incorporated reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Btim holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.63 million shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc reported 135,324 shares. Holderness Com invested in 32,816 shares.

