Systematic Financial Management LP Has Cut Its Triple (GTS) Stake by $327,250 as Share Price Rose; Ashfield Capital Partners Has Increased Its Visa (V) Holding by $549,900

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 3,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 153,154 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.92M, up from 149,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 8.26 million shares traded or 19.99% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Triple (GTS) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 14,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 48,279 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 63,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Triple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $557.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 91,909 shares traded. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY SEGMENT WAS RAISED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q EPS 17C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M; 06/04/2018 A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR PROPERTY AND CASUALTY PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 TO BETWEEN $82 MLN AND $86 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED CLAIMS INCURRED WERE $619.0 MILLION, DOWN 0.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 538,160 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $12.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 47,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (Reit) (NYSE:LXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold GTS shares while 39 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.89 million shares or 0.65% more from 18.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 9,437 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc has invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). The New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Company has invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Ameritas Inv Partners Inc holds 0% or 1,643 shares. 117,200 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta. Pzena Limited Com owns 0.17% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 1.34 million shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). 196,330 are held by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. California Public Employees Retirement reported 82,045 shares. Dupont Management reported 15,643 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cypress Lc (Wy) has invested 0.01% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). State Street stated it has 540,187 shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp reported 48,279 shares stake. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Barclays Public Limited invested in 0% or 33,310 shares.

More notable recent Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) news were published by: Ft.com which released: “Trader who has waited his entire career for an Uber IPO – Financial Times” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GTS and Mischler Financial Group Hold First Annual Fleet Week â€˜Veterans in the Workplaceâ€™ Luncheon at the NYSE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Former SEC Commissioner Michael Piwowar to Serve as a Senior Advisor to GTS, the Largest Market Maker at the NYSE – Business Wire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Dumps Bots for Humans to Make ETF Trading Smoother – Bloomberg” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Analysts await Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GTS’s profit will be $10.20 million for 13.67 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Triple-S Management Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Mngmt reported 0.26% stake. World Investors invested in 29.22 million shares or 1.11% of the stock. Incline Ltd Liability Com holds 127,306 shares or 3.99% of its portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs LP accumulated 5.46M shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 301,400 shares. Senator Investment Group Limited Partnership stated it has 4.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sequent Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1,400 shares stake. Cambridge Investment Research Inc has 363,740 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Ardevora Asset Llp accumulated 247,700 shares. Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 3,787 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Laurion Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0.6% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 18.76M shares. Choate Investment invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). De Burlo Group has 111,983 shares for 3.53% of their portfolio. Puzo Michael J, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,605 shares.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,899 shares to 109,643 shares, valued at $8.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,464 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.