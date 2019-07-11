Systematic Financial Management LP Has Cut Its Entegris (ENTG) Holding as Market Value Rose; Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Decreased Helmerich & Payne Com (HP) Holding by $690,030

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com (HP) by 37.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 12,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,868 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 33,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 971,952 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Entegris Inc. (ENTG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 24,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 492,278 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.57 million, down from 517,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Entegris Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 742,424 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.07% or 14.00 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). M&T National Bank Corp reported 54,127 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 61 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 12.57 million shares. Prudential Finance has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). 1.69M are held by Geode Capital Management Limited Com. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 6,606 shares. 455,500 were accumulated by Needham Investment Management Limited Liability Company. 300 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth. Company Comml Bank stated it has 14,365 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 181,186 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). London Of Virginia invested in 0.58% or 1.91 million shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN) by 224,558 shares to 685,936 shares, valued at $15.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 8,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.00M for 20.84 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 158,681 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 12,538 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 3,750 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiera stated it has 73,088 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 10,569 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.02% or 53,855 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Llc holds 78,588 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.05% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 6,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 15,756 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 314,806 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 25,101 were accumulated by D E Shaw & Com Inc.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 3,700.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. HP’s profit will be $40.38M for 36.10 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.45% negative EPS growth.