Systematic Financial Management LP Has Boosted Its Summit Hotel Properties ( (INN) Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Increased by Corsair Capital Management Lp

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 5,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,308 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. ( (INN) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 78,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. ( for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 209,965 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 15.54% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Ltd invested in 0.49% or 13,408 shares. Moreover, Capital Ok has 3.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 253,458 shares. 3.11 million are owned by Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Lc owns 39,882 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,017 shares. Sun Life Inc invested in 13,075 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Com holds 1.83% or 143,323 shares in its portfolio. First National Trust invested in 2.92% or 247,526 shares. Citizens Northern Corp invested in 44,225 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 75,181 shares. Swedbank has 10.23 million shares for 5.74% of their portfolio. 124,524 were reported by Wendell David Assoc. 2.82M are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Monetta Fincl Serv reported 4.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Citizens Retail Bank And, a North Carolina-based fund reported 143,065 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 58,681 shares to 304,650 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P by 24,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,875 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Monarch Asset Limited Company reported 1.23% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 35,963 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Highland Cap Lp reported 62,680 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru has 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 107 shares. State Street owns 5.29 million shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 619,652 shares. Moreover, Natixis Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 46,175 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 214,451 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc stated it has 14,216 shares. Raymond James Associates invested in 0% or 153,100 shares. Cibc Asset owns 13,602 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.