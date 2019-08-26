Systematic Financial Management LP Has Boosted Holding in Insteel Industries (IIIN) by $532,800 as Stock Price Declined; As Arqule (ARQL) Market Valuation Rose, Bailard Has Upped Stake

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 26,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 195,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 169,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Insteel Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 26,719 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500.

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 161,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 359,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 197,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 633,699 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 5,550 shares to 13,600 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 21,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,205 shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $109,221 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by THOMPSON G KENNEDY, worth $89,300 on Monday, April 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold IIIN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 15.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.72 million shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Invest Limited Liability has 60,781 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources accumulated 577,231 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) or 15,995 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Robotti Robert reported 1.66% stake. Tower (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co holds 0% or 42,673 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). 318 were accumulated by Fmr Limited Company. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0% or 1,257 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 11,442 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Ltd reported 0% stake.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cna Financial Corp. (NYSE:CNA) by 215,653 shares to 110,272 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (Rei (NYSE:DLR) by 74,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,663 shares, and cut its stake in Old Republic Intl Corp. (NYSE:ORI).