Systematic Financial Management LP Decreased Position in Points International LTD (PCOM) by $407,290; 1St Source Bank Has Lowered Its Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $338,247 as Market Valuation Rose

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 1,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,636 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, down from 25,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $296.93. About 524,387 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Points International Ltd. (PCOM) by 41.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 31,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,150 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 75,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Points International Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 95,598 shares traded or 14.43% up from the average. Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) has risen 2.37% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PCOM News: 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys 1.6% Position in Points International; 10/05/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXPECT FY GROSS PROFIT TO INCREASE BETWEEN 10% AND 20% COMPARED TO $47.0 MLN IN 2017; 03/04/2018 – Points International Engages Liolios to Lead New Strategic Investor Relations Program; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – D’AMICO WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH END OF YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Points International 1Q Rev $89.1M; 10/05/2018 – Points International 1Q EPS 16c; 24/04/2018 – POINTS SAYS LAUNCHED A LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP WITH EMIRATES SKYWARDS; 08/03/2018 – Points International 4Q Rev $87.7M; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – ERICK GEORGIOU TAKES OVER AS CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 08/03/2018 Points International 4Q EPS 8c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold PCOM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 6.91 million shares or 4.08% more from 6.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ptnrs reported 100,164 shares stake. 2,272 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd. Ancora Limited Liability Company, Us-based fund reported 163,504 shares. 84,424 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 33,543 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 109,544 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc LP owns 20,592 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ajo Lp invested in 0.02% or 299,027 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd invested 3.88% of its portfolio in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability stated it has 764,930 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 58 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) for 44,150 shares. Globeflex Cap LP owns 53,769 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 34,440 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $20.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 175,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust Inc. ( (NYSE:BDN).

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets (VWO) by 35,586 shares to 445,897 shares, valued at $18.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).