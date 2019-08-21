Systematic Financial Management LP Decreased Its Hartford Financial Services Gr (HIG) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Allen Investment Management Has Trimmed Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position by $21.28 Million

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 46.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 49,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 57,592 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.81 million, down from 107,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $527.18. About 264,009 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Gr (HIG) by 56.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 156,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 118,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, down from 275,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Hartford Financial Services Gr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.83. About 586,567 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q EPS $1.64; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q EPS $1.64; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AT QTR END, BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE OF $36.06 DECLINED 3% FROM DEC. 31, 2017; 09/03/2018 Hartford Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 02/05/2018 – Hartford Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Gr CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 18 Mos; 07/05/2018 – Hartford Funds Leads ETF Growth With 9.1% in Week

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59 million for 20.25 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

