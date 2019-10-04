Systematic Financial Management LP Decreased Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) Stake by $2.72 Million as Shares Rose; Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Decreased Its American Express Co. (AXP) Holding as Market Value Rose

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) by 46.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 52,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 59,075 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, down from 111,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Aercap Holdings N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 139,061 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co. (AXP) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 74,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 708,176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.42M, down from 782,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in American Express Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $113.66. About 630,371 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 13.66 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kentucky-based Todd Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.86% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,750 shares. Psagot Invest House reported 0.3% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). State Street accumulated 36.14 million shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 27,286 shares. 12,391 were reported by Aviance Capital Prtn Llc. Garde Cap invested in 5,930 shares. Price Capital Management Inc reported 0.61% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Metropolitan Life Co owns 126,364 shares. 14,750 are held by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 2,439 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 10,324 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Murphy Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.39% or 21,145 shares. Prudential invested in 0.12% or 638,765 shares. Thomas White International Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,783 shares.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 202,470 shares to 212,045 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc. by 46,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 75,035 shares to 193,380 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Holdings Inc. by 24,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.56M for 6.98 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 1.38 million shares. Panagora Asset Management invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 4.68 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 12,160 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na holds 21,837 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 900 shares stake. Alyeska Investment Gp LP invested in 0.13% or 180,664 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 7,990 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 13,784 shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 28,499 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 117 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Timber Creek Management Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,920 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 923,090 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Campbell & Com Investment Adviser Lc invested 0.15% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).