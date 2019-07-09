Systematic Financial Management LP Cut Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) Position; Winslow Capital Management Has Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Position By $9.22 Million

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 0.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc acquired 5,181 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 664,836 shares with $1.18B value, up from 659,655 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $977.29B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $32.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1985.02. About 3.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – John Oliver’s spoof book about Mike Pence’s bunny pushed Comey’s book out of the top spot on Amazon; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is Now Available Exclusively on Audible; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately be interested in its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability; 16/03/2018 – ‘Financial Accounting with Odoo’ Book Climbs to #1 New Release on Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage that promotes discounts for Amazon Prime members; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2606 – 2018-03-13; 28/05/2018 – Amazon reassures physical retailers; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading for Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) stake by 83.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Systematic Financial Management Lp analyzed 63,051 shares as Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA)'s stock rose 0.66%. The Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 12,638 shares with $2.65M value, down from 75,689 last quarter. Zebra Technologies Corp. now has $11.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $212.09. About 251,296 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Zebra Tech (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zebra Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Needham. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74M for 19.64 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased Asgn Incorporated stake by 65,761 shares to 302,167 valued at $19.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cubic Corp. (NYSE:CUB) stake by 23,547 shares and now owns 260,253 shares. Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN) was raised too.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "How Zebra Technologies Shares Rose 22.2% In June – Nasdaq" on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, FDP, ZBRA – Nasdaq" published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Is Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year? – Nasdaq" on June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 24,374 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.16% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 14,200 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors reported 10,900 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 9,922 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hillsdale stated it has 2,750 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Element Limited Co holds 0.05% or 7,445 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares, Switzerland-based fund reported 98,046 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & Tru accumulated 143 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc has 108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 32,030 were accumulated by Contravisory Inc. First Republic Inc, a California-based fund reported 96,276 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Northern accumulated 0.02% or 454,709 shares. Capital Growth Mngmt Lp accumulated 339,200 shares. North Star Inv Management owns 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 300 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Filament Limited Company accumulated 681 shares. Annex Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Windsor Capital Mgmt Ltd Co owns 147 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Janney Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 338 shares. Staley Advisers holds 5,409 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 714,607 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 2.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 489,968 shares. Monetta holds 5,700 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 2.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 34,665 shares. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Lp has 2,382 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Kessler Inv Lc owns 1,645 shares for 2.92% of their portfolio. Stockbridge Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 128,205 shares or 8.4% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,800 shares. Fairfield Bush And reported 6.65% stake. Moreover, Burns J W And Company New York has 1.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 1 by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 23 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2250 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $1960 target in Friday, February 1 report.