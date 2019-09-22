Systematic Financial Management LP Cut Its Stake in Netgear (NTGR) by $1.13 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $2.04 Million

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 26,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 58,064 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42M, down from 84,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Report Discusses US-China Trade Spat; Qualcomm, Broadcom; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 12/03/2018 – US says it has confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Ex-Chairman to Leave Amid Plans to Buy Company; 08/03/2018 – Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm Is Likely to Face Longer U.S. Review; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Drops Bid for Qualcomm After Trump’s Intervention; 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS FOLLOWING ISSUANCE BY CFIUS OF INTERIM ORDER, BROADCOM TOOK A SERIES OF ACTIONS VIOLATING THE ORDER; 05/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Qualcomm delays key shareholder vote amid federal scrutiny of Broadcom deal; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s Smartphone Chipset JV Gets the Nod in China

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Netgear Inc. (NTGR) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 45,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The institutional investor held 212,694 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38 million, down from 257,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Netgear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $953.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $30.66. About 771,601 shares traded or 108.26% up from the average. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks; 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $11.82M for 20.17 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 245.45% EPS growth.

