Systematic Financial Management LP Cut By $1.66 Million Its Keycorp (KEY) Stake; SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SolarEdge Technologies has $10000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $67’s average target is -19.32% below currents $83.04 stock price. SolarEdge Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 13. See SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $73.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Downgrade

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $35.0000 52.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jmp Securities New Target: $31.0000 60.0000

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $43 Initiates Coverage On

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased Keycorp (KEY) stake by 47.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 97,434 shares as Keycorp (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 107,582 shares with $1.91M value, down from 205,016 last quarter. Keycorp now has $18.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 7.77M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56 million for 9.48 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Architects holds 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 900 shares. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Invests has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 485 shares. Advisor Prtnrs stated it has 19,052 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 0.01% or 17,667 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Co holds 0.13% or 60,610 shares. Logan Cap Management Inc reported 177,563 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 19.42 million shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg has invested 0.14% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). James Investment stated it has 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Personal Financial Services holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1,388 shares. Amg National Savings Bank holds 0.1% or 90,445 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 14,520 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc stated it has 4.81M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pinebridge LP holds 0.05% or 186,004 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake.

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 2.53% above currents $18.21 stock price. KeyCorp had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) rating on Wednesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $2000 target.

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased Hancock Whitney Corp. (NASDAQ:HBHC) stake by 18,535 shares to 25,915 valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN) stake by 4,230 shares and now owns 6,053 shares. Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.04. About 815,232 shares traded. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has risen 23.08% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SEDG News: 27/03/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC SEDG.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $45; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 80C; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – SolarEdge Launching Grid Services and Virtual Power Plant Solution; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE 1Q REV. $209.9M, EST. $204.6M; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UPON CLOSING OF AGREEMENT, ABOUT 100 OF GAMATRONIC’S EMPLOYEES WILL BE REHIRED AS SOLAREDGE EMPLOYEES; 12/04/2018 – SolarEdge Wins Edison Award; 16/03/2018 SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC SEDG.O : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC – PURCHASING SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF GAMATRONIC’S ASSETS, INCLUDING ITS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, BRAND, AND TANGIBLE ASSETS

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.98 billion. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud monitoring software. It has a 36.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in a range of solar market divisions, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations.