Systematic Financial Management LP Boosted Position in Masonite International Corpora (DOOR) by $527,800; Fair Isaac (FICO) Shares Rose While Boothbay Fund Management Decreased Its Holding

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 59.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 1,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 1,188 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $373,000, down from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $308.23. About 167,570 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Masonite International Corpora (DOOR) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 118,425 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, up from 108,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Masonite International Corpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 95,845 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19,966 shares to 105,910 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 44,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). The Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 6,514 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Ww Asset Management accumulated 1,650 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 6,621 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 770 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 14,492 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 132,873 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 22,859 were accumulated by Fiera. New Jersey-based Bessemer has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Citigroup accumulated 14,853 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs has invested 0.21% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Banbury Prtnrs Lc holds 7.62% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 73,454 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 3,269 shares.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30 million for 56.66 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

