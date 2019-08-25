Systematic Financial Management LP Boosted Its Colfax (CFX) Holding by $3.17 Million; Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) Stake Increased by Hansberger Growth Investors Lp

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Colfax Corporation (CFX) by 190.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 109,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 166,926 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 57,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Colfax Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $25.91. About 2.77M shares traded or 103.65% up from the average. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 13,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 138,499 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 124,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 7.53 million shares traded or 1.87% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

