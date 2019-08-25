Systematic Financial Management LP Boosted Its Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Holding; Last Week Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Analysts

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased Bloomin Brands Inc. (BLMN) stake by 26.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Systematic Financial Management Lp acquired 85,830 shares as Bloomin Brands Inc. (BLMN)’s stock declined 13.47%. The Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 413,067 shares with $8.45 million value, up from 327,237 last quarter. Bloomin Brands Inc. now has $1.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 1.28 million shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands: Reaffirmes All Aspects of FY Guidance; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B

Among 4 analysts covering Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aecon Group Inc. has $25 highest and $21.5 lowest target. $23.88’s average target is 28.32% above currents $18.61 stock price. Aecon Group Inc. had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 6. National Bank Canada maintained Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Altacorp on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by National Bank Canada on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. See Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) latest ratings:

25/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $21.5 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Buy New Target: $23.5 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Aecon Group Inc. shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 28,838 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 44 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability accumulated 30,600 shares. The Missouri-based Enterprise Services Corporation has invested 0% in Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE). Shelton owns 1,232 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De owns 0.01% invested in Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) for 298,289 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 210,500 shares. Mai Management has 2,227 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,292 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 5.09 million shares. Bridgeway Mngmt has invested 0.86% in Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE). Guardian Life Of America owns 0.01% invested in Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) for 325 shares. Bp Pcl has 0.06% invested in Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) for 11,500 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE). Geode Capital Management Limited Com has 1.92M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.61. About 304,903 shares traded. Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN

Aecon Group Inc. provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It operates through four divisions: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. It has a 15.19 P/E ratio. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). United Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Raymond James & Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 39,234 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 501,165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Management holds 16,439 shares. 3,400 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. Amer Interest Group holds 52,909 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 179,388 were reported by James Investment Rech. Asset One Limited owns 700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bank invested in 0.02% or 139,689 shares. 610,662 are owned by Fuller Thaler Asset. Hbk Invests LP holds 0.19% or 708,079 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.03% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 45,527 shares. Regions invested in 0% or 14,996 shares.

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased Nrg Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) stake by 81,058 shares to 128,367 valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pacific City Financial Corpora stake by 30,645 shares and now owns 23,760 shares. Wen Holding Inc. was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bloomin’ Brands has $26 highest and $2000 lowest target. $23’s average target is 45.66% above currents $15.79 stock price. Bloomin’ Brands had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital.