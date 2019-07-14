Systematic Financial Management LP Boosted By $12.02 Million Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Position; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shorts Decreased By 5.87%

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) had a decrease of 5.87% in short interest. COG’s SI was 26.16 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.87% from 27.79M shares previously. With 4.93M avg volume, 5 days are for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s short sellers to cover COG’s short positions. The SI to Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s float is 6.17%. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 2.82M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) stake by 206.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Systematic Financial Management Lp acquired 133,526 shares as Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN)’s stock rose 1.12%. The Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 198,109 shares with $17.88 million value, up from 64,583 last quarter. Churchill Downs Inc. now has $4.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.54% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 136,870 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd has 1,165 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust stated it has 1,639 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Gru reported 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 740,800 shares. King Luther Capital Corp accumulated 5.16M shares. Stephens Mgmt Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 0.63% or 1.19M shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Company has 0.17% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 13,246 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt Inc stated it has 880 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Com owns 14.29M shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 680,032 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Jcic Asset Mngmt owns 73 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Williams Capital Group maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. Guggenheim maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by M Partners. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $2800 target in Monday, July 8 report.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fracking revolution a ‘disaster’ for investors, says former EQT boss – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.16 billion. The firm primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It has a 14.96 P/E ratio. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity. Shares for $85,219 were bought by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). New York-based D E Shaw Co has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Synovus has 1,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 2,336 shares. 62,646 were reported by Parthenon Ltd Liability Co. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership reported 5,186 shares stake. 135,000 are held by Shellback Capital L P. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Envestnet Asset accumulated 8,330 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 0% or 4,731 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Price T Rowe Md holds 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 766,546 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Churchill Downs (CHDN) – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CNTY or CHDN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Churchill Downs gets thumbs up for downtown betting – Louisville Business First” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sports Betting & Esports: What’s Next and How to Invest – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) stake by 30,528 shares to 1,011 valued at $111,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) stake by 69,436 shares and now owns 1,701 shares. Hewlett Packard Enterprise was reduced too.