Systematic Financial Management LP Boosted Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Stake; Disciplined Growth Investors Upped By $8.63 Million Its Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) Stake

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased Bloomin Brands Inc. (BLMN) stake by 26.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Systematic Financial Management Lp acquired 85,830 shares as Bloomin Brands Inc. (BLMN)’s stock declined 13.47%. The Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 413,067 shares with $8.45 million value, up from 327,237 last quarter. Bloomin Brands Inc. now has $1.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 2.08 million shares traded or 24.03% up from the average. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) stake by 16.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc acquired 2.16M shares as Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN)’s stock declined 43.15%. The Disciplined Growth Investors Inc holds 14.87M shares with $69.74 million value, up from 12.71 million last quarter. Southwestern Energy Co Com now has $895.88 million valuation. The stock increased 4.75% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.655. About 15.46 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $240,638 activity. Bott Julian Mark bought $47,500 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. Kurtz Richard Jason bought $2,138 worth of stock. Way William J bought $191,000 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 388,699 are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 1.45 million shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Ltd reported 108,625 shares. Millennium Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 139,849 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 1.96M shares. Primecap Ca holds 13.61M shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 100,000 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 150,085 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp has 153 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability holds 487,217 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 1.08 million shares.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased Altaba Inc Com stake by 20,556 shares to 50,675 valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Open Text Corp Com (NASDAQ:OTEX) stake by 213,099 shares and now owns 5.09M shares. Autodesk Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADSK) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southwestern Energy has $6 highest and $1.9000 lowest target. $3.98’s average target is 140.48% above currents $1.655 stock price. Southwestern Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SWN in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $3 target in Monday, March 11 report. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) rating on Monday, March 4. MUFG Securities Americas Inc has “Hold” rating and $6 target. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 2 analysts covering Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bloomin’ Brands has $26 highest and $2000 lowest target. $23’s average target is 27.00% above currents $18.11 stock price. Bloomin’ Brands had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 69,591 shares. Earnest Prns Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 70,730 shares. Menta Limited Co holds 0.15% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) or 16,787 shares. Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated reported 16,442 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 27,259 are owned by Gam Ag. 147,742 were accumulated by Trexquant Lp. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 437,558 shares. Moreover, James Investment Rech Inc has 0.24% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership stated it has 769,534 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.67M shares stake. Massachusetts Fincl Ma owns 85,570 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.15% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 4,432 shares.