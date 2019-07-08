Sysco (SYY) Valuation Rose While Long Road Investment Counsel Increased Its Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Brave Asset Management Lowered by $1.96 Million Its Stake

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,735 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 15,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.05. About 311,247 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 5,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 9,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $351.09. About 1.01M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for $5 bln order of 42 planes; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Qatar Armed Forces Selects Boeing Global Services Subsidiary, Tapestry Solutions, to Modernize Its Logistics and Business Systems; 26/03/2018 – Boeing delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines on Sunday; 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 15/03/2018 – Is Boeing Caught in Trade War Crosshairs? (Video); 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.49 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 10,585 shares to 77,303 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 9,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 1,700 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital reported 52,202 shares. Markel Corporation accumulated 94,400 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Girard Prtn Ltd holds 1.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 18,194 shares. 260,183 are owned by Pictet Asset Mngmt. Gm Advisory Group Incorporated invested 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Neumann Capital Llc accumulated 730 shares. Penobscot Inv Management reported 11,178 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has 102,221 shares. Bainco holds 10,537 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.34% or 462,406 shares. Iberiabank accumulated 2,182 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,048 shares. Tctc Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 1,500 shares. Earnest Limited owns 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 104,881 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $7.83 million worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. Libby Russell T. had sold 60,156 shares worth $3.81M on Thursday, January 31.

